Labtech receives radar order

UK based Labtech has received a major order to supply microwave circuit boards for new radar equipment, the contracts is worth £1.3m.

Two European radar manufacturers of AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) has placed the order. Labtech will manufacture, assemble and test the multi-layer antenna plates with embedded components.



Labtech has two manufacturing divisions in the UK, in Milton Keynes and Presteigne, and both will work on the radar equipment components. Labtech employs 75 people as it base in Presteigne, daily post reports.