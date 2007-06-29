Videocon plans LCD plant in Poland

Indian based company Videocon Industries wants to expand it's presence in Europe. The company plans to set up a LCD TV plant in Poland.

The company bought a TV tube and screen plant from the French group Thompson in 2005. The company`s management is slated to talk with Polish authorities regarding the investment. The investment is worth $7 billion. The new plant can be up and running within two years and would employ around 3,000 people. With this investment Videocon will become the largest Indian investor in Poland, local media reports.