Kitron receives order from Kongsberg

Through its subsidiary Kitron AS in Arendal Kitron ASA has received an order from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (Defence Communication) for a military RadioLink (RL) and other military communication products worth NOK 34.7 million.

Kitron has participated in the development and industrialisation phases of the newly developed RL, which makes up for about NOK 14 million of the total order volume. Deliveries will take place in the fourth quarter of 2007 and the first quarter of 2008. Kitron's total deliveries to KDA in 2007 is expected to constitute of about NOK 220 million, which represents an increase of about NOK 80 million from 2006.