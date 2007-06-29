Foxconn invests in Indian facility

According to CENS Hon Hai Precision Ind. Co. Ltd. and Foxconn International Holdings Ltd. (FIH) have planned to invest a total of US$1 billion in five years to construct the largest high-tech industrial zone in India, which will produce printed circuit board (PCB), connector, computer housing, personal computer (PC), cellphone, and other parts to directly supply big international cellphone brands Motorola and Nokia, as well as PC brand HP.