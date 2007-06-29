Automotive Supplier installs<br>MPM Accela in the UK

A large automotive supplier has installed Speedline MPM Accela stencil printers both in the US and UK, according to Contax Ltd.

Contax has recently supplied a total of 4 systems across two UK sites, to replace older Speedline MPM UP2000 printers.



Explained Tony Sweetman, Sales Manager at Contax Ltd, “Each site has around 9 production lines and these are run 24/7. This customer has traditionally used Speedline MPM printers as they have found them very reliable. However, their existing systems are now aging and they need the capability to increase their performance and throughput. So, they are beginning to replace them with the new MPM Accela."