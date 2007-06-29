PartnerTech grows along with Gyros

Gyros is growing rapidly. As a result, it has entered into a long-term cooperation agreement with PartnerTech.

Worth approximately SEK 150 million over 2½ years, the agreement covers production of the Gyrolab Workstation microlaboratory. PartnerTech will deliver approximately SEK 30 million in products during 2007.



Jan Würtz, CEO of Gyros AB, says that "we have great confidence in PartnerTech as a contract manufacturer. Thanks to PartnerTech's extensive knowledge, capacity and flexibility, Gyros can maintain its focus on core operations. PartnerTech's skills and experience have also contributed to measures that add up to major cost savings when manufacturing the product."