Solectron Increase Sales in Q3

Solectron reported sales of $2.99 billion in the third quarter of fiscal 2007, an increase of 3 percent over second quarter fiscal 2007 revenues of $2.90 billion, and an increase of 10 percent over third quarter fiscal 2006 revenues of $2.70 billion.

The company reported GAAP profit after tax from continuing operations of $12.2 million, in the third quarter of fiscal 2007, compared with a GAAP profit after tax from continuing operations of $15.6 million, in the second quarter of fiscal 2007. In the third quarter of fiscal 2006, Solectron reported a GAAP profit after tax from continuing operations of $42.4 million

.

Non-GAAP profit after tax from continuing operations was $50.2 million, in the third quarter of fiscal 2007, compared with non-GAAP profit after tax from continuing operations of $41.0 million, for the second quarter of fiscal 2007. In the third quarter of fiscal 2006, Solectron reported non-GAAP profit after tax from continuing operations of $38.9 million. Non-GAAP financial results do not include restructuring costs, impairment charges, amortization of intangibles, or stock-based compensation expenses.