MeshNetics opens new European office

MeshNetics has opened a new EMEA office in Dresden, Germany, in order to better serve its rapidly growing European customer base.

MeshNetics now further strengthens its position in the European ZigBee market with its new Dresden office.



“We have seen a growing adoption of ZigBee wireless technology in a variety of industries across Europe ," said Mr. Vasiliy Suvorov, CEO of MeshNetics. “Opening a new office to serve European customers is the next logical step in our global expansion strategy. Dresden is the heart of what became known as Europe's ' Silicon Valley ' and is an ideal location for our new operations center."



The new operations center will improve MeshNetics' customer service throughout Europe and neighboring regions. It will also help streamline logistics and cut delivery times of MeshNetics ZigBee modules and Development Kits. MeshNetics works closely with manufacturers and system integrators, helping them develop ZigBee-based wireless products and solutions faster and more cost-effectively. The new operations center will allow MeshNetics to serve its European clients more efficiently.