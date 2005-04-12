Rohde & Schwarz buys HAMEG

On April 1, 2005, Rohde & Schwarz took over HAMEG GmbH. The takeover will leave all jobs and the areas of development, production and sales at HAMEG intact.

By taking over HAMEG, which manufactures T&M equipment, Rohde & Schwarz is expanding its product portfolio in the lower price segment. For almost 50 years now, HAMEG has been synonymous with a host of inexpensive and reliable electronic measuring instruments. HAMEG will retain its brand name as an independent subsidiary.



Rohde & Schwarz will absorb all HAMEG employees at the Mainhausen, Chemnitz and Münchenbernsdorf locations. The sales office in France will also carry on with its operations. Roland Steffen, Head of the Test and Measurement Division at Rohde & Schwarz, remarks, “the purchase of HAMEG expands our maneuverability in the lower price segment. In the past decades, HAMEG has established extensive capabilities in the areas of development, production and sales. We will rely on these capabilities to maximize synergy with the parent company.”



Since HAMEG mainly manufactures products in the lower price segment, this move enables Rohde & Schwarz to strengthen its presence in this segment. Karl Hartmann, the former owner of the long-standing company, is glad that his life’s work is in good hands, “Rohde & Schwarz embodies the best-owner principle. A sustained corporate policy and the preservation of know-how will ensure HAMEG's continued existence.” Hartmann is stepping down for reasons of age.