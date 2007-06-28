Sanmina-SCI recruits 50 employees in Ireland

Sanmina-SCI plans to create 50 new jobs through a €30 million upgrade of its Medical plant in Cork, Ireland.

Sanmina-SCI plans to transform its plant in Fermoy outside Cork, Ireland into a research and development centre. The facility employs 400 permanent and 200 temporary staff and is the largest medical unit within Sanmina-SCI, local media reported.