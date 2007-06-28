Administration of Sanmina-SCI<br>daughter through in September

In December 2005, Sanmina-SCI Development AB, a Sweden based subsidiary of Sanmina-SCI was placed into administration. The formalities of this subsidiary will be completed in September 2007.

Sanmina-SCI Development AB went into administration in December 2005. The activities and employees were taken over by Sanmina-SCI Kista AB, a NPI Center in Kista outside Stockholm in Sweden. According to the administrator, Mr. Jan Gerdén at Lindskog & Malmström Advokatbyrå, the administration procedures will be completed this September.