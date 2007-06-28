PartMiner takes on staff from MVR

PartMiner has opened a number of new offices in France, Brazil, China and Mexico and has taken over staff from MVR.

Customers in France will be served by 7 former employees of MVR – who have just joined PartMiner in Coral Springs, Florida.



Steve Codispodo, President of PartMiner's component trading operations, said: “We are thrilled to have so many skilled and talented professionals join PartMiner; it is a wonderful sound that commences in our Coral Springs office at 4 am daily with conversations in French as we serve customers across the Atlantic at the beginning of their work day."



PartMiner also announced the opening of its first offices in Brazil (Sao Paolo) and Mexico (Guadalajara). In addition, PartMiner announced the opening of a new office in Suzhou, China – this is the 4th office in China after Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Beijing.