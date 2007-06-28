Harting opens new plant in Romania

An official opening ceremony was held recently to inaugurate the HARTING Technology Group's new plant in the Romanian city of Sibiu (formerly Hermannstadt).

The entrepreneurs Dietmar and Margrit Harting, together with the Board and representatives of company management, had traveled to Sibiu to attend the celebrations along with Romanian members of staff.



In addition to a number of invited guests representing the local authorities and the business and political communities, the event was also attended by the Mayor of Sibiu, Klaus Johannis. The Metropolitan of the Orthodox Church in Sibiu, Laurentiu Streza, blessed the new plant. Afterwards on a tour the plant, the guests were able to gain a fuller impression of the modern production facilities.



“We regard Sibiu as an important building block in the HARTING Technology Group. Thanks to the skills of our local employees, we are able to extend our capacity for labor-intensive assembly operations and at the same time safeguard jobs in Germany," explained Dietmar Harting at the opening ceremony for the new plant.



HARTING began its commitment in Romania in 2002 and meanwhile has business units in the country manufacturing industrial connectors and preformed cables for medical, telecoms and industrial applications. In addition, connector systems and magnet systems for the automotive industry as well as tool molds will now be produced in Sibiu. The new HARTING plant is located alongside other international investors in the recently developed West Park industrial zone. In the first stage of construction, the plant facilities cover an area of some 5,500 square meters.