Concern about Molex 600 jobs in Ireland

There are growing concerns about US based connector supplier Molex's 600 jobs in Cork and Clare, Ireland.

The company called all staff on June 15 to a meeting to tell them prompting fears for the future of the Irish jobs. Molex has been operating in Millstreet since 1985 and in Shannon since 1971. According to local politicians they hope that, if there is bad news, the job losses will be minimal, local media reports.