AMI to acquire Dspfactory Ltd.

AMI Semiconductor has announced it would purchase the assets of Dspfactory Ltd.

For the acquisition AMI has to pay $42.35 million in cash and restricted stock, with a potential additional payment of $8.5 million in stock upon fulfilling certain milestones before the end of 2006.



By the acquisition AMI adds, ultra-low power DSP-technology for advanced hearing aids, implantable and diagnostic applications in the medical market, to their operations.