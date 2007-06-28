CIL purchase another Climatic Test Chamber

CIL has just completed the purchase of an additional Climatic Test Chamber for the main production facility at CIL Andover, the UK.

In order to obtain a reliable solution for an ongoing production application they have been working closely with UK based company Design Environmental Limited to ensure that they can achieve the full temperature range with the desired rate of change. The company has also upgraded the existing CIL chamber to run the new "Contour" suite of the networked programming and data reporting software offered by Design Environmental.