PB-Technik establish Sales Office in Sofia

German based company PB-Technik Europe will open a sales office in Sofia. The new office is planned to open at the end of June 2007.

Simultaneous with opening of the new sales office PB-Technik has engaged Mr. Plamen Yordanov as a Sales and Application Engineer for Bulgaria. After his studies of Computer Technology at the Technical University of Sofia Mr. Yordanov has had long time experience in service and sales inside the electronic industry.