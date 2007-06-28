Elcoteq names new CFO

Mr. Mikko Puolakka, born 1969, M.Sc. (Econ.), has been appointed Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and a member of the Elcoteq Management Team effective from August 1, 2007.

Elcoteq's current CFO Teo Ottola will move to another company on August 20. Mr Puolakka will be based in Elcoteq's international office in Zug, Switzerland.



Mr. Puolakka has been working at Elcoteq since May 2001, when he joined the company as Controller of the Industrial Electronics business area and Elcoteq's Swiss Industrial Electronics Business Unit. During the past four years he has worked as Controller of Geographical Area Europe. Before joining Elcoteq, Mr. Puolakka worked in Treasury, Business Unit Finance and Operations Controlling for Huhtamäki Corporation in Finland, Switzerland and Poland.



Ms. Tuula Hatakka, Senior Vice President, Treasury, will assume a new role as the head of Elcoteq's Communications and Investor Relations on August 1. Ms. Hatakka will also continue in her current position as the head of Elcoteq's Treasury. She reports to CFO Mikko Puolakka. Ms Reeta Kaukiainen, Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations will take on a new position outside Elcoteq on August 13.



"I am very pleased to announce Mr. Puolakka as our new CFO. He has during the past few years proven to be utterly effective in his work and therefore worthy of a bigger role in Elcoteq. At this point I also want to thank Mr. Teo Ottola and Ms. Reeta Kaukiainen for their valuable contribution at Elcoteq during the past years and wish them both all the best for the future," says Mr. Jouni Hartikainen, President and CEO.