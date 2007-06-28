Catcher halt investment in Hungary

Catcher Technology which is specialised in Notebook and handset case making has decided to suspend its plans to set up a magnesium-alloy case plant in Hungary, citing deteriorating investment conditions in the country.

Cathcer is evaluating the possibility of setting up the new plant in a number of locations but has not made any final decisions of the location of the plant.



The company may re-locate its plant to Vietnam as company's largest customer Compal Electronics has plans to invest USD 500 million to built a production base in Vietnam.



Catcher mentioned that the establishment of the new plant would be implemented in line with the new deployment of its major clients., local media reports.