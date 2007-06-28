Rohm & Haas invests in lithography equipment

Rohm and Haas Electronic Materials will invest $60 million in lithography equipment to support its extensive research and development of advanced 193 nanometer (nm) photoresist and anti-reflective coatings used in the manufacture of semiconductor devices.

"As a leading material supplier to the semiconductor industry, our ability to deliver advanced lithography materials is critical, especially as the industry moves down below the 45nm node," said Dr. Dominic Yang, business unit director, Microelectronic Technologies. "This investment will not only enable deep technical partnerships with the front runners in the Memory, Foundry and Logic segments, but will bring to these customers high quality products manufactured and tested using the best tools in the industry."



As part of its investment, Rohm and Haas Electronic Materials will purchase ASML's TWINSCAN(TM) XT: 1900Gi 193nm Step and Scan system. This tool, along with a new 300mm coat/develop track and state-of-the art defect and metrology equipment, will be installed in first quarter of 2008.



Dr. Peter Trefonas, Research and Development director for Microelectronic Technologies, said the addition of an immersion tool is an important investment for Rohm and Haas. "Many of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers-our customers-are installing advanced immersion equipment on their commercial lines. This immersion tool investment is the right step at the right time for us," said Dr. Trefonas.



"Our 193nm materials are increasingly being selected as the process of record in the industry," Dr. Trefonas added. "As adoption of immersion technology widens, Rohm and Haas Electronic Materials will continue to push the edge of materials innovation.