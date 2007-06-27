PKC change name in Mexico and the US

Finnish EMS provider PKC has made name changes of it`s subsidiaries in Mexico and USA.

The integration process of the companies acquired in August 2006 goes forward and the names of the US and Mexican subsidiaries have been changed to correspond with group's line Electro Canada S.A. de C.V.'s new name is PKC Group Mexico S.A. de C.V. and Electro USA Inc's new name is PKC Group USA Inc.