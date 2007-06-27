Rutronik adds Nordic Semiconductor<br>to its linecard in Finland

Rutronik and Nordic Semiconductor have signed a distribution agreement for the Finnish market.

Nordic Semiconductors is according to Rutronik rated as the luminary of the wireless market. The company has been complementing the Finnish Linecard from Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH since 1 April. The Finnish branch of the European Distributor has been in operation since 2005 and offers a portfolio of active, passive and electromechanical components, wireless products as well as displays & embedded boards. The focus is above all on the distribution of displays & embedded boards in the emerging markets of the metal and medical industries, but also in the traditionally strong wireless market. Manufacturers in this field include AVX, Arcotronics, EvoxRifa, Littelfuse, Rubycon, Samsung, Samhwa, TDK, Vishay Yageo (passive), Amphenol, AVX, FCI, ITT industry, JAE, Littelfuse (electromechanics) as well as the semiconductor manufacturers Diodes Inc, Diotec, Epson, LiteOn, Microchip, Micron, Nec, PanJit, Samsung, Vishay. The Displays & Embedded Boards range of Rutronik in Finland includes NEC, Tianma, Yeebo, URT (displays) and Aaeon (embedded).



“Both the wireless and displays and embedded technology segments promise an immense potential as they are currently among the fastest growing business sectors in Finland. The metal industry, for example, is expected to implement more and more electronics, and the suppliers of this processing industry are our interface to the market. They carry out their own research, development and production, so our aim is to address the supplier market with customised complete packages. The same also applies to the medical sector," explains Juha Ahonen, Country Manager for Rutronik Finland.



With Nordic Semiconductors Rutronik Finland now also has a trump card in its hand for the wireless market: The wireless components from Nordic Semiconductors are suited above all for applications in industry, science, research, medicine and short-range radio. The range includes transmitters

and transceivers for each of the 433 MHz, 868 MHz and 2.4 GHz ISM bands, with and without integrated MCU. Also included in the range are 2.4 GHz audio-streaming transceivers and 2.4 GHz sensor network transceivers with implemented ANT protocol. On top of this, the products score points through drastically reduced energy consumption through the use of Nordic Semiconductors' ShockBurst technology. It can reduce the consumption of electricity depending on the application up to a factor of 100. Rutronik also delivers advice and support when it comes to design integration and technical issues.



“We offer complete development kits for all of the above-mentioned wireless products, the use of which helps to produce at least one point-to-point connection," explains Frank Rotthoff, Sales Director for Europe at Rutronik.



“Our technical competence and broad product spectrum combined with comprehensive logistics services enables us to support our customers as skilled development partners as well as being a system and solution provider as a whole – well over and beyond the actual distribution", he adds.



Strategically, Finland is closely integrated into the distribution for Europe. Due to the increasing trend of outsourcing production to Eastern Europe, respectively to the Baltic states, Finland represents an important bridge for Rutronik. The intensive cooperation with the branches in Lithuania, Estonia and Eastern Europe on the one hand and the Scandinavian branches on the other secures the seamless support for cross-border customer projects. Like all 25 locations, Rutronik Finland is embedded into the European matrix structure of distribution, product and line management as well as application engineers. Furthermore, the complete service spectrum, consisting of design-in support, logistics and supply chain management solutions, is available throughout Europe at Rutronik's customary level of quality.