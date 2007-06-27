Hitachi Display sign Mectronic in Italy

Hitachi Europe Ltd, Display Products Group (DPG) today announces the appointment of Mectronic Srl to their authorised distribution network in Italy.

Based in Gravellona Toce, Mectronic will begin promotion of Hitachi's expanding line-up of STN and TFT LCD components immediately. They join existing partners Arrow and Abacus ECC as franchised distributors for Italy.



"As a key market for Hitachi Displays, we felt it was important to strengthen our presence in Italy", comments Mark Stanley, Sales and Marketing Manager for Hitachi Europe Ltd, DPG. " Mectronic is a partner, who shares our values and dedication to providing customers with the best display solutions. They offer the local market in Italy first-rate technical and logistical support and will deliver great value for our customers."