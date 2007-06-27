Intel moves development unit in Russia

Intel's software development unit has moved to a new technology park in Satis, developed nearby in the same-name settlement in Diveyevo district of Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Intel's new development center occupies 3740 square meters building with 190 employees. About $15 million were invested in the construction. Intel has no intention to increase its number of its staff in Russia significantly, it plans to keep up the level of 1200 -1300 people in the near future local media reports.