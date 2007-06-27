Qimonda & Winbond Extends Agreement

Qimonda AG and Winbond Electronics Corp. have signed an agreement to further expand their existing cooperation for the production of memory chips (DRAMs).

Under the terms of this agreement, Qimonda will transfer its 75nm and 58nm DRAM trench technology to Winbond's 300mm facility in Taichung, Taiwan. In return, Winbond will manufacture DRAMs for computing applications in these technologies exclusively for Qimonda. The transfer of the 58nm-technology from Qimonda will enable Winbond also to develop and sell respective proprietary specialty memories for which Qimonda will receive license fees and royalties.



This new agreement is the extension of the two companies' existing cooperation which encompasses the transfer and licensing of the Qimonda 110nm, 90nm and 80nm DRAM-Trench technologies for Winbond's production sites.



“The successful cooperation in respect of the 110nm, 90nm and 80nm process technology transfers encouraged us to further expand our foundry and license agreement with Winbond,“ said Thomas Seifert, COO of Qimonda. “The expansion of the cooperation aims to further strengthen our production capabilities and flexibility.“