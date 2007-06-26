Indium & Metallic Resources in Agreement

Indium Corporation and Metallic Resources Announce an Agreement for the Marketing and Manufacture of Cobalt995TM Pb-Free Alloy.

Indium Corporation and Metallic Resources, Inc. have entered into an agreement allowing Indium to globally market and manufacture Metallic Resources' patent pending Cobalt995 (99Sn 0.5Cu <0.05Co) Pb-free alloy.



Cobalt995 is an alternative to SAC (Sn/Ag/Cu) alloys that not only costs less than the silver-containing SAC alloys, but also exhibits brighter, shinier, and smoother solder joints in standard wave soldering applications.



Metallic Resources is marketing Cobalt995 for Wave, HASL, and SMT applications for over a year. Indium Corporation will use its expertise to develop complimentary and compatible Cored Wire and Solder Paste products as well as market its Bar Solder for wave applications.