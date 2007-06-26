Astro sign Autotronik & Flexlink

UK based supplier of Electronics Assembly Equipment Astro Technologies Ltd, announced today that it has been appointed the exclusive distributor in UK and Ireland for the Autotronik range of SMT Assembly Solutions.



