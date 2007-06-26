Material | June 26, 2007
Basell to acquire Huntsman
Netherland based polyolefins' technology firm Basell, and Huntsman Corporation, one of the world's largest manufacturers and marketers of differentiated chemicals and pigments, announced today that they have signed a definitive agreement pursuant to which Basell will acquire Huntsman in a transaction valued at approximately $9.6 billion, including the assumption of debt.
Under the terms of the agreement, Basell will acquire all of the outstanding common stock of Huntsman for $25.25 per share in cash.
The transaction was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both Basell and Huntsman. Huntsman's Board of Directors approved the transaction agreement at the recommendation of a Transaction Committee comprised of Huntsman independent directors.
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval in the U.S. and in Europe, as well as the approval of Huntsman shareholders. Entities controlled by MatlinPatterson and the Huntsman family, who collectively own 57% of Huntsman's common stock, have agreed to approve the transaction. Closing is expected in the fourth quarter of 2007.
The combined company will have an extensive geographic footprint, with operations on all continents of the world, and will be well positioned in fast-growing markets such as China, India, Eastern Europe and Latin America. In 2006, Basell and Huntsman had combined revenues of more than $26 billion and employed approximately 20,900 people.
Volker Trautz, CEO of Basell, said: “Basell's industry-leading polyolefins businesses and Huntsman's businesses will benefit from the expertise both companies have demonstrated in technology, innovation and customer service. Together we will be able to achieve even more."
Commenting on the announcement, Len Blavatnik, Chairman and founder of U.S.-based Access Industries, owner of Basell, said: “This transaction enhances our position as a global industrial group with long-term strategic assets in the chemicals industry."
Mr. Blavatnik added: “Basell's management team has done an excellent job in growing and enhancing the company over the last two years, putting it in a position to make this acquisition. We look forward to further growth and profitability in this industry."
Jon M. Huntsman, founder and Chairman of Huntsman Corporation, said: “This transaction opens a new chapter in the proud history of Huntsman and for the thousands of people who work in our facilities around the world. I am confident Basell is the right owner for the company going forward. The proceeds of this transaction will allow our family to focus more effectively on the elimination of human suffering and on finding cures for cancer."
Peter R. Huntsman, President and CEO of Huntsman, said: “This transaction represents outstanding value for Huntsman's shareholders. The merger of Basell and Huntsman creates one of the largest chemical companies in the world. I am confident that this combination will allow us to even more effectively pursue our underlying business strategies and continue to provide rewarding opportunities for our associates."
The transaction was unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both Basell and Huntsman. Huntsman's Board of Directors approved the transaction agreement at the recommendation of a Transaction Committee comprised of Huntsman independent directors.
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval in the U.S. and in Europe, as well as the approval of Huntsman shareholders. Entities controlled by MatlinPatterson and the Huntsman family, who collectively own 57% of Huntsman's common stock, have agreed to approve the transaction. Closing is expected in the fourth quarter of 2007.
The combined company will have an extensive geographic footprint, with operations on all continents of the world, and will be well positioned in fast-growing markets such as China, India, Eastern Europe and Latin America. In 2006, Basell and Huntsman had combined revenues of more than $26 billion and employed approximately 20,900 people.
Volker Trautz, CEO of Basell, said: “Basell's industry-leading polyolefins businesses and Huntsman's businesses will benefit from the expertise both companies have demonstrated in technology, innovation and customer service. Together we will be able to achieve even more."
Commenting on the announcement, Len Blavatnik, Chairman and founder of U.S.-based Access Industries, owner of Basell, said: “This transaction enhances our position as a global industrial group with long-term strategic assets in the chemicals industry."
Mr. Blavatnik added: “Basell's management team has done an excellent job in growing and enhancing the company over the last two years, putting it in a position to make this acquisition. We look forward to further growth and profitability in this industry."
Jon M. Huntsman, founder and Chairman of Huntsman Corporation, said: “This transaction opens a new chapter in the proud history of Huntsman and for the thousands of people who work in our facilities around the world. I am confident Basell is the right owner for the company going forward. The proceeds of this transaction will allow our family to focus more effectively on the elimination of human suffering and on finding cures for cancer."
Peter R. Huntsman, President and CEO of Huntsman, said: “This transaction represents outstanding value for Huntsman's shareholders. The merger of Basell and Huntsman creates one of the largest chemical companies in the world. I am confident that this combination will allow us to even more effectively pursue our underlying business strategies and continue to provide rewarding opportunities for our associates."
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments