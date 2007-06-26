Flextronics & Kitron competes<br>for Witelcom contract

Norway based provider of systems for both unlicensed and licensed (WiMAX) bands Witelcom plans to ramp up its production. Two EMS-providers are named in the competition for this contract.

Witlecom's broadband terminal solution for the WiMAX-technology is according to industry sources very close a break through. Witelcom has long gone negotiations with customers in Latin America, Africa and Asia. evertiq has learned that EMS firms Flextronics and Kitron are currently competing for this lucrative contract.



"Today we are producing 2000-3000 units per year, however we are now looking to secure the possibility to ramp up to the production to higher volumes. Therefore we are planning to outsource our production to someone of the larger EMS-Providers like Flextronics or Kitron", Ove Bratsberg, CEO said.



Witelcom has invested six years in the developing of a wireless technology platform for the WiMAX-standard. The company is now ready to launch its products to the wide masses. The founders have stepped aside and Mr. Ove Bratsberg has recently been recruited from Norwegian based telecom firm Nera. His task is now to build up the sales and reputation of this company on a global basis.