Addtech acquires Amitra Oy

Addtech Equipment, a business area in the Addtech Group, has today, 26 June 2007, signed a contract for the acquisition of all shares in Amitra Oy. The shares are being sold by a group of individuals, some of whom are employed in the company.

Amitra supplies industrial end-users in the electronics and other industries with materials and equipment for environmental testing, EMC protection and EMC testing, mainly in the Finnish market. The company has a turnover of EUR 2.9 million and employs five people.



Increasingly complex electronic solutions require a high level of reliability and this means the potential for growth in the environmental testing sector is good. Amitra's product range and customer base form a natural complement to the existing operations of Addtech's subsidiary Matronic Oy.



The acquisition is expected to have a marginally positive effect on Addtech's earnings per share during the current financial year. Closing is expected to take place on the 2nd of July 2007.