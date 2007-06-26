Tyco & FCI agrees on High Speed<br>Backplane Connector Cross Licensing

FCI and Tyco Electronics announce that they have reached an agreement to terminate all litigations between the two companies relating to FCI's AirMax and Tyco Electronics' Z-PACK MAX high speed back panel connector product families.

This agreement permits Tyco Electronics to continue to service their existing customers who are either using or intending to use their Z-PACK MAX product family on identified equipment platforms.



Tyco Electronics is ceasing further promotion of their Z-PACK MAX product family and will be introducing a new high speed backplane connector product family named Z-PACK TinMan in the near future. This new product family, Z-PACK TinMan, will be covered by the agreement. This agreement further provides for continued promotion of FCI's AirMax product line throughout the world free of any claims of Tyco Electronics.