Enta gets the full Foxconn portfolio in the UK

Enta Technologies has expanded its product portfolio wit h Foxconns products to motherboards, VGA and coolers to its product range.

This puts Enta in the positions as the only distributor in the UK to stock Foxconn's full range.The two companies has been having a partnership for two years. Following Entatech's growing success with the Foxconn chassis range, Entatech has decided to increase its Foxconn product range and make it a high priority product line, PC Retail reports.



According to Stephen Ling, Managing Director, Foxconn UK, 'We understand how the channel has evolved and how this has impacted on the computer industry and consumers and so we are committed to providing reliable, high-quality products that are readily available to all our customers, large and small.'