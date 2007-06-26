Organisational changes at Kitron Sweden

Johannes Lind will take the position of General manager in Kitron Sweden as of 1 June 2007. At the same time he has been appointed chairman of the board in Kitron AB as well as in Kitron Microelectronics AB

In his new role Johannes will be responsible for the commercial and financial results of Kitron's operations in Sweden and he becomes a member of the group's corporate management team.



In connection with this Nils-Gunnar Fransson has been appointed sales and marketing director for Kitron Sweden and will be a member of the management of Kitron in Sweden. Effective 1 June Torbjörn Rudqvist has been appointed Managing director of Kitron AB. He will report to Johannes Lind. Human Resource Director for the Kitron group.



As of 13 August 2007 Bengt Enbom will join Kitron to assume the position as Human Resource Director for the Kitron group with responsibility for HR development programmes. Bengt Enbom will be a member of the corporate management team. He will have his office in Karlskoga, Sweden.