Delphi moves production to Hungary

According to Zoltán Jámbor, HR and Communications Director of Delphi Hungary Kft. Delphi the company is moving its plastics parts production from Brazil to Szombathely, Hungary.

This will take place already this year. Delphi also plans to build a new plant in Hunagry. The investment is worth nearly HUF 1 billion. The new plant will be constructed this year. This will create more than

100 new jobs. Mr. Jámbor also revealed that the company plans to invest next year several billion foring at the Electronics & Safety (E&S) division local media reports.