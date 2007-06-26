Changes at Aspocomp`s Executive Committee

The Executive Committee of Aspocomp Group Oyj has been renewed to expedite the Group's transformation into a more efficient global organization with the primary focus of operations in Asia.

Consequently, all customer-related functions have been centralized under sales and marketing.



The new Executive Committee of Aspocomp:



- Maija-Liisa Friman, President and CEO

- Harry Gilchrist, Chief Operating Officer. In addition to the business units, he is responsible for the Group's information technology, sourcing and technical services as well as human resource administration and development.

- Rami Raulas, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, including technical and commercial customer service functions. He is also responsible for the Group's research and development.

- Tapio Engström, Chief Financial Officer

- Maire Laitinen, Group General Counsel