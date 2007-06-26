Abacus in franchising deal with eASIC

Abacus has signed an agreement with eASIC Corporation. Under the agreement, Abacus will provide design-in, technical, sales and logistical support for customers working with eASIC technology in the UK.

Commenting, Martin Brooks, Technical Director of Abacus Group, said, “eASIC Nextreme Structured ASIC devices can cost as little as 20% of an FPGA, consume 20% of the power of an FPGA and perform 4 times faster than an FPGA, while maintaining FPGA-like qualities of no MOQs, no mask charges, and a 4 week manufacturing lead time. Add to this a growing IP portfolio from eASIC, and you have a very exciting proposition for UK designers." He added, “eASIC has a great technology and a great team – I am delighted that they have chosen Abacus as their partner in the UK."



“Our new partnership with Abacus Group represents a strategic extension to our regional service and support for Nextreme products in Europe," said Fred Lancia, eASIC's Vice President of Sales. “We are looking forward to working closely together to strengthen the presence of our breakthrough Structured ASIC products in Europe, joining forces to provide world class sales support and superior customer service. This addition to our global sales strategy helps in building market share and augmenting revenue."