German chip market stagnates in May 2007

The semiconductor revenue in Germany was in May on the same level as in the previous month. Compared to May last year the market increased 3 percent, after no change in April and March compared to previous year.

The growth rates are due to weak months in the previous year. Orders decreased in May slightly compared to April 2007. Nevertheless the market expectations are still positive. This is mainly caused by increased revenues in the optoelectronics and discrete semiconductor market.The market growth in Germany for the first five months of 2007 is 2 percent compared to the same period of the previous year. The growth rate in Germany is comparable to the growth of the European market. Other regions of the world experienced a slower growth in the last months, whereas America experienced even decreased revenues. The book-to-bill ratio in Germany, an indicator for the medium-term trend, was 0.96 in May 2007 and by far lower than in the previous month.December 2006, 1.02January 2007, 1.02February 2007, 1.03March 2007, 0.98April 2007, 0.99May in 2007, 0.96 (preliminary)Remarks: Except for the cumulated values the indicated numbers refer to a three month average.