Infineon acquires TI`s DSL CPE business

German based company Infineon have announced the planned acquisition of Texas Instruments' DSL Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) business. The transaction is expected to close in the summer of 2007.

“Combining Texas Instruments' DSL CPE products with Infineon's innovative roadmap leads to a unique end-to-end offering for DSL customers," said Prof. Dr. Hermann Eul, Executive Vice President of the Infineon Management Board and President of the Communication Solutions business group.



Infineon plans to continue supporting Texas Instruments' product portfolio and existing customer designs while leveraging the acquired experience in future product generations.



“We recognize Infineon's strong commitment to the DSL business. This transaction gives our customers continuity of the product line, continuity of customer support and a strong DSL roadmap," said Dennis Rauschmayer, General Manager of TI's Residential Gateway business. “TI is fully committed to support the transition of the business and the customer service transition to Infineon, ensuring a positive customer experience."