Filtronic axe 115 UK Jobs

UK based Filtronic plc has lost its biggest customer for its Compound Semiconductor Business. The company needs to shed 115 jobs and also try to sell the switch production capacity of the Compound Semiconductor business.

As reported in January 2007, the switch production capacity of the Compound Semiconductor business was aligned with the projected requirements of Filtronic's concentrated customer base. Filtronic's predominant customer has now announced that its requirement for switches from Filtronic will cease in September because of their decision to in-source all production. This will result in a substantial reduction in the level of activity for Filtronic's business.



The board has therefore decided to reduce the size of the Compound Semiconductor business accordingly. Consultations will start with affected staff over proposed job losses involving approximately 115 people.



The board is considering a full range of possibilities for the ongoing operation, including sale. The board reaffirms its objective of running the Compound Semiconductor business on at least a cash neutral basis.