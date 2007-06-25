Foxconn target Number Two in Motherboard

Foxconn Electronics is currently third largest motherboard brand in China, however in 2007 the company plans to be number two.

The company is also cooperating with local vendors in Northern Africa, Vietnam and Indonesia. It targets to be among the top-5 motherboard brands in each region in 2007.



In Germany Foxconn performed quiet well but didn't see any obvious improvements in Japan and South Korea, thus stiff competition from firms like Asustek Computer and Gigabyte Technology.



Foxconn currently has seven sales platforms and around 150 first-tier vendors in China. The company also has 12 branches in China, the US, the Netherlands and the Middle East.