Tyco axe 745 US Jobs

Tyco Electronics told their employees at its East Berlin and Reading plants the US will be phased out over the next 9-12 month.

The decision affects a total of 745 people. 600 will be affected in the East Berlin plant and 145 at the Reading plant. The East Berlin works will shift to other plants in central Pennsylvania, Rock Hill, S.C., and Asia. Works at Reading will move to Juarez, Mexico.



Tyco Electronics currently employs about 4,700 in Pennsylvania. According to Mike Ratcliff the East Berlin plant will close in 12 months, Reading should close by next March.