ATP opens European offices

ATP, a manufacturer of DRAM and flash memory solutions is expanding its sales offices to the European marketplace. ATP Europe offices are headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, with sales offices in UK and Germany.

"ATP has been manufacturing and bringing to market an extensive line of high-density, high-reliability DRAM memory modules and flash memory products for over 15 years," said Neil Hall, ATP Europe Managing Director. "We are proud to have consistently provided high quality memory products to our partners and are looking forward to having an opportunity to work more closely with our partners in the European marketplace."