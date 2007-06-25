Samtec in cooperation with PCB Libraries

PCB Libraries and Samtec joined forces to develop a Samtec library in all major CAD formats – from both Samtec and PCB Libraries websites.

US based company Samtec with office in Europe is expanded its line of pre-generated, downloadable PCB CAD footprint files.



“The rapid adoption of our IPC-7351 tools has enabled us allocate resources over the past several months to this project," said Nick Ban, Vice-president at PCB Libraries. “We plan to continue these kinds of projects as our IPC-7351 LP Wizard and other powerful tools keep proliferating."



The company is also expanding new interconnects and signal integrity services. New solutions for Panel and I/O, Cable Assemblies and Board-to-Board applications have been developed as well as expanded signal integrity design resources including Final Inch® PCB design tools.