Nordic PCB firm to cease production

Sweden based Printed Circuit Board Producer ES Mönsterkort will close its production. The owners have decided to sell the company to Norwegian based PCB Maker Civa as.

ES Mönsterkort will continue to trade PCBs from Civa as. Mr. Per Sverre Røed, CEO Civa, has stepped in as the new CEO of ES Mönsterkort. Per Sverre Røed has signed an agreement with the former owners of ES Mönsterkort, under which he has the rights to buy 100 per cent of the stocks in ES Mönsterkort.