Barric opens new lab

UK based EMS provider Barric has opened a new facility for surface mount rework and repair.

This new facility will undertake the test, inspection and repair of surface mount and BGA based electronic systems for technology manufacturers across Europe. In addition to Barric's extensive experience in this field, the new facility is equipped with a 3D tilt and rotate X-Ray machine, an ERSA Scope, the most advanced Automated Optical Inspection systems and boundary scan technology for the internal testing of BGA devices.



"The new test and rework lab has been an essential investment that we have had to make in order to stay at the forefront of electronic manufacturing," said Mike Bayley, Director of Business Development at Barric. "We are increasingly taking on complex surface mount projects, many of which require a safety critical performance and a very high level of manufacture. This facilities will enable us to ensure the quality of our manufacturing process and the quality of any repairs that we are asked to undertake."



Barric currently manages circuit board warranty inspection and repairs for some of the most recognized technology companies in the world and provides X-Ray inspection services to a diverse range of engineering companies. The new facility will enable Barric to grow this side of their business, offering small and large technology companies the benefits of this facility.