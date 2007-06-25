RENA is one of Germany's top<br>Innovators according to Top 100

RENA Sondermaschinen GmbH is one of the 100 most innovative small and medium-sized companies (SMEs) in Germany according to this year's nationwide Top 100 corporate benchmarking competition.

Now in its 15th year, the aim of this competition is to seek out examples of innovation management

in Germany's SME sector. Lothar Späth, former state premier of Baden-Württemberg, will award this prestigious seal of approval to RENA at an official ceremony at the Phönixhalle in Stuttgart.



As patron of the SME project he will be recognising RENA's success in the five key categories of "Successful Innovations", "Climate of Innovation", "Innovative Processes and Organisation", "Innovation-friendly Senior Management" and "Innovations Marketing". This is the fifth time that RENA has qualified for the Top 100 and it achieved its highest rankings in the "Climate of Innovation" category, where it was among the top ten entrants.



The company's most recent innovative product is the "InWaClean" solar wafer cleaning system, an environmentally friendly process for cleaning silicon solar wafers. The automated "InWaClean" concept maximises throughput and delivers a key competitive advantage.



The Top 100 project is organised by compamedia GmbH, Überlingen, Germany. All 100 companies are featured in the book "Top 100 – the 100 most innovative companies in Germany's SME sector" introduced by Lothar Späth.