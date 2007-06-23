Solar Panel Makers Invests €3 bln in Hungary

Seven international solar panel makers have expressed interest in investing in Hungary, with projects worth a grand total of 3 billion Euros.

"Investment and Trade Development Hungary (ITDH) is currently negotiating with seven top solar panel makers on investments worth a combined 3 billion Euros that would create a total of 5,000 new jobs, according to a statement on the ministry's website. Research and development activities are also expected to be enhanced by significant investments in the field.