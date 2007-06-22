Dage partners with American<br>Competitiveness Institute

Dage Precision Industries has partnered with the American Competitiveness Institute (ACI) to provide large, high resolution x-ray images for failure analysis and other optical inspection requirements.

The demonstration factory of ACI recently received a XD7600 x-ray inspection system from Dage. The unit provides oblique angle viewing of up to 70-degrees with sub-micron feature recognition and real-time digital inspection at 1.3 mega pixel viewed on a 20" flat panel LCD display. This performance is available with the ease of use for which Dage systems have become universally acclaimed making this superior functionality readily available for the most demanding x-ray inspection tasks.



The American Competitiveness Institute is a scientific research corporation dedicated to the advancement of electronics manufacturing for the Department of Defense and the electronics manufacturing industry.



The ACI demonstration factory is supported by equipment manufacturers and material suppliers, who supply the latest in electronics manufacturing equipment and materials for use at the EMPF facility.