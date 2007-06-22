ST Micro establish center in Italy

STMicroelectronics announced the establishment of an Electro-Magnetics Competence Center. The center, for cooperation between ST and the Istituto Superiore Mario Boella (ISMB), will focus its efforts on performing research in the field of Electro-Magnetic Compatibility (EMC) for automotive smart-power Integrated Circuits.

As electronic systems become more compact and faster, they increasingly run into physical limitations caused by Electro-Magnetic Compatibility (EMC) issues and the difficulty of integrating components into the final design. A major technical issue today, especially for the highly demanding automotive market, is to improve design methodology and develop modeling techniques that can permit the simulation of circuit performance and avoid electromagnetic incompatibilities at an early stage, thus reducing overall design cost and time-to-market while improving reliability and performance.



According to Giampietro Maggioni, Automotive Product Group Business Unit Director at STMicroelectronics, “The Electro-Magnetics Competence Center (EMCC) is part of ST's organization-wide philosophy of working cooperatively with other leaders. This approach has achieved great success in projects in Europe and throughout the rest of the world. The EMCC will see ST researchers working alongside ISMB experts to find solutions which satisfy EMC International standards for cost-effective and reliable automotive product designs."



“The continually rising complexity of modern integrated circuits requires the management of the Integrated Circuits' EMC performance from the earliest stages of the design," said Vincenzo Pozzolo, Full Professor at the Politecnico di Torino and EMC Leader at ISMB. “Automotive ICs have to work properly in high-noise environments where wide-band interference strongly affects IC nominal signals. The three-year joint project with ST will contribute to improving the quality of automotive products in safety and reliability."