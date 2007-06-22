Jabil axe 79 in Florida

EMS provider Jabil said it's laying off 79 employees in St. Petersburg, Florida US as the profit reported nose-diving yesterday for the company.

These jobs will be redounded bas part of companies restructuring. According to Tim Main President and CEO of the company "A year ago, we entered what was an extremely challenging period." "We are not where we wanted to be a year ago, but we are not in such a bad place either."



During a conference call, the company did not address this week's layoffs. According to Ken Darby, director of global marketing communications, 219 of the 75, 000 employees worldwide are losing their jobs as part of an ongoing restructuring, tampabay reports.



evertiq.com resently reported that Jabil is closing it's plant in Poway, California. 143 employees will lose their jobs.